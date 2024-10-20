Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

