Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.17. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

