Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,059,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

