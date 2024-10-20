FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $46,475,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

