Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $115.17 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMBL opened at $5,435.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,899.33. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $4,172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.