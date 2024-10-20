Family CFO Inc Has $9.83 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family CFO Inc cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

