Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $150.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.85.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $159.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $161.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

