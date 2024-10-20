Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

