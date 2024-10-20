EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. EVI Industries has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.90.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in EVI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EVI Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
