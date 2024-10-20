Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 742 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

