Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

LLY stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day moving average is $858.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

