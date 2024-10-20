Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,694 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS opened at $20.50 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

