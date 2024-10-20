Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,845,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.