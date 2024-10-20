Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

