Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.17 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

