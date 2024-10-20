Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Post were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 382.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Post by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Post by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

