Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

