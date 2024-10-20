Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00.

On Monday, August 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $5,490,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 72,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

