Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $858.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

