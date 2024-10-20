Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
