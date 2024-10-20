Essex LLC Sells 25 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.