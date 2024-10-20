Essex LLC Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

