Essex LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

