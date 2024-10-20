EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,990,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

