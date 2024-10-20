Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 201485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $35,140.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,638.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $35,140.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,638.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,409 shares of company stock worth $4,800,526 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

