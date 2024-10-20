Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $17.43. Engie shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 91,294 shares trading hands.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

