Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0577 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Energi has a market cap of $4.73 million and $439,629.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00040954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,958,210 coins and its circulating supply is 81,958,322 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.