Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
