Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.900-0.940 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.