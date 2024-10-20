Embree Financial Group Takes Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XVV opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.