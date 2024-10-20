Embree Financial Group Sells 960 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

