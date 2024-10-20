Embree Financial Group Sells 2,237 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

