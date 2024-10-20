Embree Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

