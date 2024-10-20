Embree Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

