Embree Financial Group Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Embree Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.73. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

