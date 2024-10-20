Embree Financial Group Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

