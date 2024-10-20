Embree Financial Group Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

