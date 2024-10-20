Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $921.21 and a 200-day moving average of $858.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

