Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $262,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $921.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

