E&G Advisors LP Sells 110 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.