E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.