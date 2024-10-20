E&G Advisors LP Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

