E&G Advisors LP Has $3.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.