E&G Advisors LP Has $1.41 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.