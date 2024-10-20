E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,972,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.