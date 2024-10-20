Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

