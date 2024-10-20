e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $130.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.