Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,650 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after acquiring an additional 480,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $57,435,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

