DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

