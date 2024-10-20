DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $173.00 at Benchmark

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $152.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.16.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

